Fun for kids in Falkirk’s Howgate centre

The popular Howie’s Kids Club returns to the Howgate Centre in Falkirk this Saturday.

This month the club will host two special shows entitled ‘What’ll We Do Today’ aimed at nursery and primary school age children.

The interactive, fun events include games, stories and songs and will take place be at 12pm and 2.30pm in the Community Hub.

There is no need to book and all children coming to the show will receive a free book.

For more information on the event visit the Howgate website or the help desk in the centre.

The event follows the success of previous events such as Animal Man, a fun and knowledgeable animal ranger and the Bricks 4 Kids Lego afternoon.

The centre also runs a Sensory Shopping day on the first Sunday of every month when tannoy announcements are only made for emergencies to help customers who find noisy shopping centres challenging.