Fun for everyone at Larbert Library

The free event organised by the librarians and staff were designed to show that libraries are no longer the silent and reserved places they used to be.

During the fun day at Larbert Library individuals and families with children of all ages were able to take part in a host of activities.

Everything from Lego to meditation, crafts to storytelling were on offer.

Lynne James, development librarian: "Our 'Libraries are for Everyone' fun day was the perfect chance for people who have never been to the library, or haven't used us in a while, to find out all the great stuff we do. We wanted everyone to know that libraries are welcoming, free and that they're definitely not the quiet places they used to be."

To find out more about all the activities which regularly take place in Falkirk Council’s libraries visit www.falkirk.gov.uk/places/libraries.

1. Library fun Lindsay Daniels from Bonnybridge doing a signing event for her book "Why Am I Here?" which was inspired by the thoughts of her son Finlay, 7, pictured Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden Photo Sales

2. Library fun Allyson Johnstone with her daughter Cerys, 5, from Stenhousemuir Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden Photo Sales

3. Library fun Petra from Stenhousemuir with her son Lewis, 9 Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden Photo Sales

4. Library fun Lucas from Bonnybridge shows of his artwork Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden Photo Sales