Fun, family friendly exhibition train steams into Bo'ness this week

Historic Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway welcomes Railway 200’s free exhibition train and gives families permission to come aboard to learn about the history of rail travel.

Inspiration – as the exhibition train is called – will be based at Bo’ness station on Monday and Tuesday, giving visitors the chance to enjoy interactive exhibits and peek at

More than 30,000 people have already explored Inspiration as it continues its 60-stop, year-long tour of Britain.

Inspiration reveals how railways shaped the UK – and ultimately the world and includes a fascinating look at railway firsts, hands-on engineering challenges and a whistle stop tour of interesting, and lesser-known, careers on our railways.

Inspiration will be welcoming visitors at Bo'ness and Kinneil Railway Station this week (Picture: Scott Louden, National World)

Emma Roberts, programme manager for Railway 200, said: “Inspiration is a fun, free and fascinating way to learn about the past, present and future of rail. There’s something for everyone, whether you’re a rail enthusiast or simply curious about a British innovation that forged today’s world.

“The team is excited to bring Inspiration to Bo’ness and we look forward to welcoming you aboard.”

Amanda Kilburn, of Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway, added: “The exhibition train is a great way to learn about a fascinating part of our history and we hope that visitors really do find some inspiration.”

Railway 200 celebrates two centuries since Stephenson’s Locomotion No. 1 steamed along the Stockton and Darlington Railway. The journey changed our world forever – supercharging economies and enabling mass migration, diet changes and even the standardisation of time.

