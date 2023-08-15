News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Britain’s first Eurovision singer, Patricia Bredin, has died aged 88
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel

Fun day planned in Brightons by Friends of Quarry Park

A community fun day hopes to raise lots of cash to upgrade a local park.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 15th Aug 2023, 13:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 13:37 BST

Residents in Brightons have formed Friends of Quarry Park with the aim of fundraising to transform the greenspace in the heart of their village into a community hub that can be used by everyone living in the area.

Fiona Hynes, the Friends chairperson, said: "So far, we have secured funding from The National Lottery Community Fund and EB Scotland plus matched funds from Falkirk Council. In total this amounts to almost £90,000.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The group members are holding the fun day in Quarry Park – off Main Street and behind Brightons Parish Church, which is also known as Laurie Park, this Saturday, August 19 from 10am until 4pm.

There will be lots of inflatables for the children to enjoy at the fun day. Pic: National WorldThere will be lots of inflatables for the children to enjoy at the fun day. Pic: National World
There will be lots of inflatables for the children to enjoy at the fun day. Pic: National World
Most Popular

They are promising lots of activities for all the family with inflatables, a pump track, craft tables, face painting, beat the goalie, and music from a DJ.

The Clan BMX stunt team will also be doing displays at 11am, 1pm and 3pm, while Jonny Chainsaw Art will have demonstrations at noon and 2pm. Muiravonside Country Park’s rangers will also be leading activities.

And if you are looking for refreshments there will be food trucks and Ice Cream by Candied.

Fiona added: “There is no parking available, except for the disabled in Brightons Parish Church car park, but hopefully most locals will be able to walk to the park. It should be a great day for all ages, providing the weather behaves.”

Related topics:ResidentsNational Lottery Community FundFalkirk Council