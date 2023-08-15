Residents in Brightons have formed Friends of Quarry Park with the aim of fundraising to transform the greenspace in the heart of their village into a community hub that can be used by everyone living in the area.

Fiona Hynes, the Friends chairperson, said: "So far, we have secured funding from The National Lottery Community Fund and EB Scotland plus matched funds from Falkirk Council. In total this amounts to almost £90,000.”

The group members are holding the fun day in Quarry Park – off Main Street and behind Brightons Parish Church, which is also known as Laurie Park, this Saturday, August 19 from 10am until 4pm.

There will be lots of inflatables for the children to enjoy at the fun day. Pic: National World

They are promising lots of activities for all the family with inflatables, a pump track, craft tables, face painting, beat the goalie, and music from a DJ.

The Clan BMX stunt team will also be doing displays at 11am, 1pm and 3pm, while Jonny Chainsaw Art will have demonstrations at noon and 2pm. Muiravonside Country Park’s rangers will also be leading activities.

And if you are looking for refreshments there will be food trucks and Ice Cream by Candied.