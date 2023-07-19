This Saturday, July 22, there will be an open doors event at Westfield Community Centre in Falkirk where all the family are invited to come along and get involved.

From 11am until 4pm there will be lots of activities at the centre in Westfield Street, close to Falkirk Stadium. These include a bouncy castle where the youngsters can let off some steam, a slide, stalls and refreshments.

There will also be lots of entertainment throughout the day, including from the Freedom of Mind Community Choir, Sweet Harmony, Standout Theatre School, Move IT Lose IT and Reset & Relax (Swedish massage).

Lots of fun at last year's Westfield Fun Day. Pic: Scott Louden