Full steam ahead for new locomotive workshop and museum at Bo'ness
Steam train fans can now enjoy the new entrance and locomotive workshop at the Museum of Scottish Railway in Bo’ness.
Following last weekend’s official opening, the museum will be open to all visitors this weekend and then seven days a week from April 2 to October 30.
And for those living in Bo’ness there will be a special treat as they can visit for free this Saturday, March 19 between 11am and noon. All they need to do is bring proof of address, prebooking of tickets is not required.
The new steam locomotive workshop and entrance are part of the HLF funded Steaming Ahead Project which will aid collection care, pass on skills and knowledge to future generations and improve the visitor experience.
The official opening was carried out by Jim Cameron, president of the Scottish Railway Preservation Society.