Full steam ahead for new locomotive workshop and museum at Bo'ness

Following last weekend’s official opening, the museum will be open to all visitors this weekend and then seven days a week from April 2 to October 30.

And for those living in Bo’ness there will be a special treat as they can visit for free this Saturday, March 19 between 11am and noon. All they need to do is bring proof of address, prebooking of tickets is not required.

Anyone else intending to visit can book tickets in advance here

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Museum of Scottish Railways new steam shed workshop

The new steam locomotive workshop and entrance are part of the HLF funded Steaming Ahead Project which will aid collection care, pass on skills and knowledge to future generations and improve the visitor experience.

The official opening was carried out by Jim Cameron, president of the Scottish Railway Preservation Society.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Jim Cameron president of SRPS cuts the tape for Museum of Scottish Railways new entrance

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.