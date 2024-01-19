Fuel for thought: Motorists growing concerned over diesel shortage in Falkirk area and beyond
Ascona refinery service station in Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth, has put posts online over the last couple of days, stating they are still without diesel and Ultimate Diesel after their suppliers reportedly let them down on the evening delivery.
One motorist stated: “Any drivers coming to the central belt of Scotland, there is a severe diesel shortage at most of the garages, due to a lack of fuel at Grangemouth apparently.”
Drivers are claiming the shortage is due to a refinery issue at Petroineos in Grangemouth, stating a crude oil leak from an underground pipeline stretching from Finnart terminal in Helensburgh to Grangemouth is to blame.
The leak near Glen Fruin, which was reported on January 2, was said to be small and containment measures were quickly put in place.
The Finnart terminal handles supertankers carrying crude oil and then transfers it to Grangemouth via pipeline which is owned and operated by Petroineos,
At the time of the incident Petroineos stated: “We are working closely with a multi-agency group, to coordinate the response, including the local authority, Police Scotland, local health board and SEPA.
"Refinery operations at Grangemouth continue."
The Falkirk Herald contacted Petroineos for an update on the issue and if the incident had indeed led to a shortage in supplies of diesel.
Earlier this morning a Petroineos spokesperson at Grangemouth said: “Please be advised that we don’t comment on the day to day operations at the Grangemouth site.”