The talented performers will be delighting audiences from December 9-30 with their production of Sleeping Beauty.

What everyone attending will want to know is when the wicked fairy Carabosse’s evil curse causes the princess to prick her finger on a spinning wheel and fall into an enchanted sleep can anyone rescue her from the magical slumber before it is too late?

The team behind Sleeping Beauty say it will have everything you have come to expect from an FTH Theatre pantomime with an hilarious comic, an outrageous dame, a delightfully wicked baddie, marvellous musical numbers and tons of slapstick fun.

The cast of Sleeping Beauty - left to right, Barbara Bryceland, Scott Watson, Derek McGhie and Craig Glover

This week the full cast has been revealed with lots of familiar faces as well as one making their debut.

Falkirk’s favourite singer Barbara Bryceland returns to play the good Fairy Azurial in a role that she has made her own in recent years.

The Voice and X-Factor star has worked in the entertainment business for more than three decades, performing all over the world. This is her fourth FTH Theatre panto.

Nicole Flynn is Princess Belle in Sleeping Beauty

She will again be appearing alongside panto favourites Scott Watson as Muddles, the glamourous Craig Glover as Nanny Knot and the wonderful Derek McGhie as the villainous Carabosse.

Scott has quickly established himself as a much-loved entertainer, appearing in four pantomimes in Falkirk and bringing his one-man show to the FTH venue. He said: My role as a comic is amazing because I get to talk back to the audience and kids and interact and there are some really special moments which create really special memories . we work hard to give audiences the very best night out and they have a cracking panto.”

Probably best known as Reba Martell - the Glaswegian Glamazon, Craig Glover is delighted to be returning to the local panto.

He said: ‘I am especially excited to be returning to Falkirk for panto season. Not only am I reunited with my panto pals after two years but I have been asked to direct the show this time.

"FTH becomes a second home for us and the staff who work here do an excellent job all year round. Let’s make sure we go out with a bang!”

Derek is a veteran of pantomime having appeared in over 20 but has made the role of the “baddie” his own.

Joining them for her Imagine Theatre panto debut is Nicole Flynn who is playing the title role of Princess Belle – the Sleeping Beauty.

She is especially delighted to be starring alongside FTH regular Scott Watson as the pair got engaged earlier this year.

From the south of Ireland, after studying in Dublin and London Nicole has performed throughout the Mediterranean, both on dry land and on cruise ships.

Sleeping Beauty is produced by Imagine Theatre, written by Iain Lauchlan and directed by Craig Glover alongside assistant director and choreographer Lainie Baird.