From wheels to meals: Plans to turn former Falkirk cycle shop into takeaway

Mohsan Choudry is looking for permission to convert the premises at 61 Grahams Road, Falkirk and install a flue. The application, which was validated on Monday, July 24, is scheduled to be decided by planning officers acting under delegated powers.

The premises was formerly home to the famous Malleys cycle and pram shop which started trading in the town at the start of the 20th century.

It was purchased in 1954 by Ralph Bloch, who gave it to his nephew Laurence – son of well-known wedding and commercial photographer Stanley Bloch – to run in the late 1980s.

The former Malleys Cycle and Pram store closed down back in 2017 (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

After 30 years Laurence decided to call it a day and the shop closed for good in the summer of 2017.