News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires

From wheels to meals: Plans to turn former Falkirk cycle shop into takeaway

Plans have been lodged with Falkirk Council to turn a former cycle and pram shop into a hot food takeaway.
By James Trimble
Published 26th Jul 2023, 11:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 11:04 BST

Mohsan Choudry is looking for permission to convert the premises at 61 Grahams Road, Falkirk and install a flue. The application, which was validated on Monday, July 24, is scheduled to be decided by planning officers acting under delegated powers.

The premises was formerly home to the famous Malleys cycle and pram shop which started trading in the town at the start of the 20th century.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was purchased in 1954 by Ralph Bloch, who gave it to his nephew Laurence – son of well-known wedding and commercial photographer Stanley Bloch – to run in the late 1980s.

The former Malleys Cycle and Pram store closed down back in 2017 (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)The former Malleys Cycle and Pram store closed down back in 2017 (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
The former Malleys Cycle and Pram store closed down back in 2017 (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Most Popular

After 30 years Laurence decided to call it a day and the shop closed for good in the summer of 2017.

At the time Laurence said: “I’ve been amazed at the number of very kind things so many customers have said about the business.”

Related topics:FalkirkFalkirk Council