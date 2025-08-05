Fringers in Falkirk: Edinburgh bound entertainers to enjoy on our own doorstep

Falkirk Leisure and Culture has secured shows from top turns who are set to star at this years Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Local audiences can look forward to a mix of comedy, magic, and musical comedy in the coming weeks and months.

Based on the insanely popular musical Hamilton, Shamilton returns to the fringe for the fourth straight year and will be entertaining the masses at Grangemouth Town Hall from 7.30pm on Wednesday, August 27.

Rated as one of the top three comedy shows at last year’s Fringe, it’s an hour of completely unchoreographed choreography and unrehearsed hip hop action. Allowing the audience to choose which historical figure or celebrity they want as the main character, the Shamilton cast and their band The Shamiltones proceed to improvise an epic musical based on the audience selection.

Stand up comedian Stuart Mitchell is just one of the top turns appearing at the Edinburgh Fringe and in the Falkirk area later this year (Picture: Submitted - John Young)

Following similar success, After complete sell-outs in 2023 and 2024 at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Insane Magic (Cameron Gibson, Elliot Bibby and Luke Osey) arrive in Falkirk with their biggest show yet!

Stand up comedian Stuart Mitchell will be mining comedy gold – including the death of his parents and the life and times of serial killer Bible John – at Larbert’s Dobbie Hall from 8pm on Thursday, September 25.

Rounding out the Fringe fun, One Hour of Insane Magic appears from thin air in Grangemouth Town Hall from 7.30pm on Saturday, November 15 as the trio of Scottish tricksters – Cameron Gibson, Elliot Bibby and Luke Osey – bring along more top banter and illusions than you can shake a magic wand at.

