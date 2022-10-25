Frightfully good fun as pumpkins appear in Grangemouth park for Halloween event
Families will be flocking to Grangemouth’s Inchyra Park on Sunday for some shocks, scares and – above all – fun as Halloween makes its spooky presence felt.
By James Trimble
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
25th Oct 2022
The ever-improving public park, which now includes an outdoor gym among other attractions, is well used to arranging family events, with Easter egg hunts, Elves in the Park at Christmas and, of course, Pumpkins in the Park, drawing crowds.
Running from 3pm to 5pm the event will feature a bouncy castle, monkey nuts and plenty of pumpkins.