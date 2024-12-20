Friendship blooms for Falkirk woman thanks to Strathcarron Hospice scheme

A special friendship bloomed over a love of floral art.

Volunteer befriender Lee Chalmers had been visiting Anne Marshall in her Falkirk home for a number of week as part of the Strathcarron Hospice Compassionate Neighbours community befriending programme.

It matches volunteers for friendship and company with people in their local community, to visit them in person or as a telephone befriender.

When Lee mentioned to Anne that she would like to be able to make a Christmas holly wreath it sparked a conversation about Anne’s past between the pair.

Anne Marshall from Falkirk with Lee Chalmers, who is a volunteer befriender. Pic: Contributed

Lee said: “I have always wanted to make my own Christmas wreath and when I mentioned it to Anne she told me it was something she was also interested in and could help with.

“On my next visit she looked out photo albums of her work and of awards she had won including a gold award from the Chelsea Flower Show in 1988.”

In another coincidence Anne has also had her life interwoven with the hospice before being linked with the services of Strathcarron through befriending.

Anne said: “Lee is lovely and it’s nice to have some company and a chat. I was chairperson of Falkirk Floral Art Club so it was a nice coincidence when Lee mentioned about the wreath and I could offer to help her.

“I used to do floral demonstrations and displays a long time ago, including creating them for the hospice. I created the floral displays for Princess Anne’s first ever visit to Strathcarron and being a winner at the Chelsea Flower Show was a wonderful experience I will never forget.

“It has been lovely to share these experiences with Lee as part of her visits. Strathcarron is a marvellous place and we are very lucky to have it.”

Lee added: “Not everyone has someone they can rely on or to check in on them now and again. Anne has been a delight to visit, I really enjoy spending time with her and finding out about her. She has had a very interesting life and is well travelled. It has been nice to see her looking forward to our visits as much as I look forward to seeing her and really lovely to hear about her life experiences.” David Henderson, community development lead for compassionate communities, said: “Community connection is so important to everyone's quality of life and we are incredibly grateful to local people give who give up their time like Lee and Anne, to share their stories and life experiences.

“There is a richness to these connections and conversations which touch lives and benefit those that participate, as well as those of us at the Hospice who have the privilege of supporting them.”

Approximately 80 per cent of the work that Strathcarron does is within local communities.

