The Friends cast reunited for a one-off unscripted special. Photo: WarnerMedia

Why all of the fuss over Friends: The Reunion?

Friends ran for 10 series from 1994 to 2004, and remains one of the most popular shows on TV.

The series followed six relatable twenty-somethings – Rachel Green (Aniston), Monica Geller (Cox), Phoebe Buffay (Kudrow), Chandler Bing (Perry), Joey Tribbiani (LeBlanc) and Ross Geller (Schwimmer) – who became some of the best-loved characters in television.

Known for its razor-sharp humour and witty one-liners, the show has mass appeal to viewers of all ages.

To this day, the New York City-set comedy attracts huge viewing figures from re-runs, and the six original cast members are earning £16.1 million a year off the repeats alone.

What can we expect from the reunion episode?

The cast will not be in character and will appear as themselves in the special, which was repeatedly delayed by the pandemic and was originally set to arrive in May last year.

They returned to Stage 24 at Warner Bros studios, where they filmed for 10 years from 1994, to record the special.

How can you watch it?

Friends: The Reunion will be be available on demand from 8am and will air on Sky One at 8pm on May 27.

Who are the special guests?

The one-off episode will be hosted by James Corden and will feature guest appearances from David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliot Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

What have the original cast members said about Friends: The Reunion?

Aniston has said she was worried the cast of Friends would “cry their faces off” while filming the eagerly anticipated reunion.

The cast members also revealed what they believe their characters would be doing today, with Aniston saying of Rachel: “I would like to have maybe started a clothing line of my own, and it’s sort of a small franchise. Like a Nili Lotan. And I live in New York City on the Upper East Side.”

Cox added: “I always just feel like Monica would be doing something competitively with other mothers and trying to outdo them.

“Whether it’s the bake sale at school or something. I mean, she’d be so annoying. She’d be at the head of the PTA or something.”

Kudrow said she thinks Phoebe Buffay “is living in Connecticut with Mike and their kids, and she’s in charge of the arts programme for the school. And just the advocate for her kids because they’re different like she was.”

Perry said he believes Chandler Bing “would be a wonderful father. And a wonderful comedy writer”, while LeBlanc said Joey Tribbiani “would have opened a chain of sandwich shops”.

Schwimmer said Ross Geller would “have invested in Joey’s sandwich shop and lost a lot of his savings for his kids”.

