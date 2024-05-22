Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A group of schoolfriends will climb Scotland's highest mountain this weekend in memory of a former Falkirk Herald reporter.

Deborah Punshon passed away last year aged just 44, only a few months after being diagnosed with stomach cancer. The popular mum-of-one left daughter Ailsa as well as her family and huge group of friends devastated at her sudden passing.

She spent her final days at St Andrew's Hospice in Airdrie so a group of schoolfriends wanted to give back for their special care.

The trio, who have been friends since the first day of primary one in Airdrie, will walk Ben Nevis this weekend to raise money for the hospice. Clare Paterson, Natalie Smith and Mary Gallagher will brave the 1345m mountain to 'Push on for Punshon'.

Former Falkirk Herald reporter Deborah Punshon who died last year, aged 44. Pic: Contributed

Deborah was a reporter for The Falkirk Herald for ten years, before moving into communications with walking charity Paths4All.

Clare said: "The hospice gave exceptional care to Deborah in her final days, the nurses and doctors there were amazing and went above and beyond to make sure she was comfortable.

"We wanted to give back to St Andrews Hospice and do something in memory of Deborah. She loved walking and being outdoors so it seemed like a good challenge to take on – but Deborah would be shocked to know the three of us are traipsing up a mountain. It is definitely out of our comfort zone."

The group have been friends since school, keeping close friendships with Deborah throughout university and adult life.

Deborah Punshon, centre, with Mary Gallagher, left, and Clare Paterson in their teenage years. Pic: Contributed

Natalie said: "Our meet ups were far more likely to be in the pub over a glass of wine than pulling on hiking boots but we wanted to do a challenge in memory of Debs. It will be hard, it will be emotional to be doing this without Deborah with us, but we have been training and are ready to go.

"Debs loved a glass of prosecco so we might need to pop some bubbly at the top in her memory. Her other love was high heels but we decided against scaling Ben Nevis in heels!"