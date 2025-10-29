Friends sing in prefect harmony in Grangemouth to coin in cash for Strathcarron Hospice
A talented group of singers put on a show at Grangemouth British Legion to raise money to help allow Strathcarron Hospice to continue its vital work.
The recently formed Just a Few and Friends collected £900 for the cause with their cabaret night, which was enjoyed by the audience at the Dundas Street club.
Strathcarron Hospice, based in the Fankerton, provides specialist palliative and end-of-life care in Forth Valley and relies on donations to help it raise the £19,000 it requires every day to continue its services.