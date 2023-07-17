Friends of Zetland Park: Get your tickets now for duck race in Grangemouth park

Friends of Zetland Park are once again hosting the duck race in the Grange Burn and this year it takes place on Saturday, August 26 at 11am. The Grangemouth park is usually packed with spectators for the exciting event as everyone waits to see which duck will cross the finishing line first … and who will win the cash prize.

Tickets for each duck cost just £2 and are on sale now from the Wee Coffee Cabin in the park. First prize winner will receive £30, second gets £20 and third gets £10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad