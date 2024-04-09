Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Friends of Quarry Park spent months fundraising and apply for grants to carry out the work in the Brightons green space in the heart of their village.

Now it is ready for use and they will hold a special event on Saturday, April 20 from 10am until noon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People – of all ages – will be able to see all the new play equipment which has been installed, including a flying fox and hamster wheel. To ensure everyone is included, they have also put in place a roundabout and swing for use by youngsters in wheelchairs.

The Friends of Quarry Park organised a successful fun day last August. Pic: Alan Murray