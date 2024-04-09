Friends of Quarry Park unveil new new Brightons play park
The Friends of Quarry Park spent months fundraising and apply for grants to carry out the work in the Brightons green space in the heart of their village.
Now it is ready for use and they will hold a special event on Saturday, April 20 from 10am until noon.
People – of all ages – will be able to see all the new play equipment which has been installed, including a flying fox and hamster wheel. To ensure everyone is included, they have also put in place a roundabout and swing for use by youngsters in wheelchairs.
Fiona Hynes, the group’s chairperson, said: “There will be lots to do on the day including a petting zoo but it is all about seeing the new play equipment which will hopefully keep all the youngsters occupied.”
