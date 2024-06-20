Friends host charity poker night in Laurieston pub in memory of Westquarter's 'Punky' McDonald

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A poker night raised money for a health charity in memory of popular Duncan “Punky” McDonald who died suddenly.

The charity poker night at the Tam Bain raised £600 for CHSS (Chest Heart Stroke Scotland) to remember Westquarter man Duncan who died in his sleep of an enlarged heart in January 2023.

Punky’s pal Chris Jarvie, who emigrated to Australia, came up with the idea for the day when he came back to Laurieston. He and Ken Smith, who was also friends with Punky and lives in Laurieston, came together to put on the poker day in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ken, a consultant engineer, said: “Punky was well-known in the community so it hit the local community pretty hard because it was so unexpected.

A poker night at the Tam Bain in Laurieston raised £600 for Chest Heart Stroke Scotland in memory of Duncan “Punky” McDonald. Pic: Contributed

“It’s a hereditary condition and one of his younger brothers passed away a couple of years before Duncan.

“One of the guys in the poker team, Chris Jarvie, emigrated to Australia the year before Punky passed away and had the idea to arrange a poker day. Chris wasn’t here when Duncan passed away and he wanted to do something to remember him with the poker team.

“I was Punky’s best mate in the pub we would meet up after work, have a couple of pints and go home. I don’t play poker but I know the guys and Chris asked me to get involved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The poker players gathered at the Tam Bain in May and hope it will become an annual event.

Ken, 56, said: “There were a couple of generous donations in addition to the poker players so that’s how we were able to raise as much as £600. It was a really good amount.

“Chris came across and the two of us picked up the trophy.

“I think it might become a regular thing. Punky’s wife Kim, daughter Rebecca and son Mark were happy to endorse it and were there. He was hugely popular.

“We wanted to give to a Scottish charity and the money raised in Scotland stays in Scotland with CHSS. It’s a way of making a positive from a negative.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Imogen Reading, CHSS Fundraiser Fife, Forth Valley & Perth and Kinross, said: “On behalf of CHSS I’d like to thank Ken, Chris and everyone at the Tam Bain for raising money for CHSS with the poker day.