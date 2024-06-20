Friends host charity poker night in Laurieston pub in memory of Westquarter's 'Punky' McDonald
The charity poker night at the Tam Bain raised £600 for CHSS (Chest Heart Stroke Scotland) to remember Westquarter man Duncan who died in his sleep of an enlarged heart in January 2023.
Punky’s pal Chris Jarvie, who emigrated to Australia, came up with the idea for the day when he came back to Laurieston. He and Ken Smith, who was also friends with Punky and lives in Laurieston, came together to put on the poker day in May.
Ken, a consultant engineer, said: “Punky was well-known in the community so it hit the local community pretty hard because it was so unexpected.
“It’s a hereditary condition and one of his younger brothers passed away a couple of years before Duncan.
“One of the guys in the poker team, Chris Jarvie, emigrated to Australia the year before Punky passed away and had the idea to arrange a poker day. Chris wasn’t here when Duncan passed away and he wanted to do something to remember him with the poker team.
“I was Punky’s best mate in the pub we would meet up after work, have a couple of pints and go home. I don’t play poker but I know the guys and Chris asked me to get involved.”
The poker players gathered at the Tam Bain in May and hope it will become an annual event.
Ken, 56, said: “There were a couple of generous donations in addition to the poker players so that’s how we were able to raise as much as £600. It was a really good amount.
“Chris came across and the two of us picked up the trophy.
“I think it might become a regular thing. Punky’s wife Kim, daughter Rebecca and son Mark were happy to endorse it and were there. He was hugely popular.
“We wanted to give to a Scottish charity and the money raised in Scotland stays in Scotland with CHSS. It’s a way of making a positive from a negative.”
Imogen Reading, CHSS Fundraiser Fife, Forth Valley & Perth and Kinross, said: “On behalf of CHSS I’d like to thank Ken, Chris and everyone at the Tam Bain for raising money for CHSS with the poker day.
“Fundraisers like this help us to support the one in five people across the country who are living with chest, heart and stroke conditions and long covid to live their lives to the full.”
