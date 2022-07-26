Friends' five-a-side fun for Falkirk Foodbank

The annual ‘Tilly Cup’, as the competition is known, was started by organiser Ryan MacLeod back in 2016 – originally to raise funds for a friend’s daughter who required to travel to Germany for treatment for a rare brain tumour.

Now the event raises funds for Falkirk Foodbank – specifically the charity’s toys and food appeal at Christmas – and coined in £670 from last year’s match.

This year £1000 has already been raised for the foodbank before a ball has even been kicked.

The five-a-side tournament – which first took place at LK Galaxy pitches in Grangemouth – will be held at Bathgate Sports Centre from 1pm on Saturday, August 6.

Ryan said: “For the last couple of years with COVID-19 we were doing a one off 11-a-side match but this year we have gone back to the original five-a-side format with more teams involved.”

There will six teams in this year’s tournament, with a maximum of eight players in each team and games lasting 20 minutes.

“The players are friends – people I went to school with – or friends of friends,” said Ryan. “We hope the more people we can get involved this year the more money we can raise for the foodbank.”