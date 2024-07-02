Friends electric: Stagecoach shake on deal for 244 buses from Camelon coach builder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alexander Dennis Ltd announced it has taken a firm order from transport group Stagecoach for 244 of its next-generation zero-emission buses.

Stagecoach supported numerous local authorities across England in successful bids to the second round of the UK Government’s Zero-Emission Regional Bus Areas scheme (ZEBRA 2).

Following the funding award, the group has now been able to place the largest single order of Alexander Dennis’ zero-emission buses to date.

A total of 180 new Enviro400EV double deckers will join similar vehicles bought by Stagecoach with earlier ZEBRA 1 funding that are currently being delivered and commissioned for service.

The Enviro400EV combines a benchmark energy efficiency of just 0.67kWh/km over the UK Bus Cycle with 472kWh batteries and class-leading warrantable energy throughput of up to 1.6GWh to deliver an attractive total cost of ownership proposition.

In addition, there will also be 54 Enviro200EV in lengths of 10.9m and 11.7m.

This is the first order for Alexander Dennis’s new integral single decker, which will launch next year to complement the current range of next-generation electric buses.

10 Enviro100EV small buses complete Stagecoach’s order.

At just 8.5m in length and a width of 2.35m, the Enviro100EV is a highly manoeuvrable choice for town services which offers the same durability and comfort as larger buses as well as a substantial operational range from its 354kWh batteries.

All Enviro400EV, Enviro200EV and Enviro100EV ordered with ZEBRA 2 funding will be delivered to Stagecoach’s operating companies in England during 2025 and 2026.

Paul Davies, Alexander Dennis president and managing director, said: “This landmark deal with Stagecoach confirms the benefits of our next-generation electric buses, which have been carefully designed to deliver a highly attractive total cost of ownership proposition.

“We are particularly delighted that Stagecoach will benefit from our platform approach to vehicle development, which maximises the number of common parts and

solutions across all three vehicle types to make them easy to drive and maintain.

Our Enviro100EV ‘big small bus’, the new Enviro200EV all-rounder and the crowd-shifting Enviro400EV double decker will be driving value together through efficiency, longevity and flexibility.”