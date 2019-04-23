French students proudly sing their national anthem in Falkirk just days after Notre Dame fire

Students from Creteil in France visited Falkirk Provost Billy Buchanan at the Municipal Buildings recently.

The 45 youngsters, who were guests of Graeme High School, attended historic Callendar House before heading to see the sights of Falkirk town centre and then dropping by Dollar Park during a packed day of activities.

During their visit to Falkirk Council’s headquarters they showed off their vocal talents for Provost Buchanan and former provost Councillor Pat Reid by singing a rendition of their country’s national anthem La Marseillaise.

Provost Buchanan said: “It was quite an emotional visit for the youngsters, who had obviously just heard about the devastating fire at Notre Dame cathedral a couple of days before.”

Creteil, a town in the southeastern suburbs of Paris just over 10 miles away from the city centre, has been twinned with Falkirk for a number of years – one of Falkirk’s four twin towns which also includes Odenwald in German, Quimper in France and San Rafael, California in the USA – and there have been regular exchange visits of youngsters in the past.