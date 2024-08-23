Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two landmark events are coming up for a local organisation which has been part of the community for almost 125 years.

Lodge Dolphin Masonic Lodge in Bonnybridge will celebrate 100 years in its present premises at 53 Wellpark Terrace in October 2024. This will be followed by a recognition of its 125 years of existence in 2025.

The Lodge was granted a charter from the Grand Lodge of Scotland on December 8, 1900 authorising it to hold meetings and confer degrees. An inaugural meeting of the Lodge took place on December 22 that year in the Co-operative Hall, Bonnybridge when the first office-bearers were elected and installed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brother Alexander Mitchell was appointed as the first Master of the Lodge. The Mitchell family were well known businessmen in the town where many iron foundries were operating in the early part of the twentieth century.

Lodge Dolphin No. 911 will celebrate 100 years of occupation in its present premises in Bonnybridge in October. Pic: Michael Gillen

Membership numbers in the Lodge blossomed in the initial years, so much so, that 70 freemasons regularly attended meetings resulting in the premises becoming hot, stuffy and uncomfortable. By 1913 it was felt that new premises should be sought.

A Whist Drive and Dance held in the premises of Lodge Callendar No. 588, Lint Riggs, Falkirk on April 3, 1913 amassed the sum of £29 and so a Building Fund was started.

The Great War was however to intervene in the progress and development of the Lodge although fundraising continued at pace. Nine members of the Lodge gave their lives for their country. Many more saw active service during the conflict.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Britain returned to some sense of normality after the Great War, members of the Lodge pressed forward in their goal of having premises of their own. After much searching, Brother George Ure, Hopepark, Bonnybridge, a prominent landowner and businessman in the village offered the site at what is now 53 Wellpark Terrace free of all burdens to the Lodge.

Plans were drawn up by a local Falkirk architect and fundraising activities gathered momentum. A Grand Bazaar held on Friday, December 14 and Saturday, December 15 1923 raised the magnificent sum of £2500 (circa £193,000in today’s money). Work had already begun on the temple which could now be carried forward to completion.

The new bespoke temple was consecrated by the Provincial Grand Lodge of Stirlingshire on October 4, 2024.

The Falkirk Herald newspaper edition of October 11, 2024 published a report of the proceedings on that day and gave a brief description of the premises: “The new Temple consists of brick and concrete artistically treated. Standing in enclosed ground in a quiet part of Bonnybridge, it is of pleasant appearance. The entrance is by a vestibule with adjoining reception rooms on each side. There is an outer court, with rooms adjoining of ample dimensions. Then comes the large hall, which will accommodate 200 brethren. Besides giving ample accommodation for the efficient working of the Lodge for ordinary meetings the hall will seat 300. The chief feature of the hall is the internal decoration. Although artistic to a degree it is simple in detail. The structure is one of the best equipped of the kind in the country. Electrically heated and illuminated the whole building is most excellently adapted for the efficient working of the Craft.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first meeting in the new Temple was held on Thursday, October 16, 1924 when Brother Doctor John Pearson, a local general medical practitioner, occupied the Chair.

Lodge Dolphin continued to play a prominent role in the social activities of the village until the onset of the Second World War in 1939.

A Lodge meeting held on November 2, 1939 considered the advisability of discontinuing meetings during World War II but decided against it. Instead the members set up a‘Cigarette Fund’ and ‘Comforts Fund’ providing welcome cigarettes and matches to the active soldiers. Postal Orders to the value of ten shillings were regularly despatched to needy fighting men. Much support was also given to the Red Cross and Earl Haig Fund. Entertainment parties were laid on for wounded and returning troops on leave.

The Kings Own Scottish Borderers took over the Lodge property on October 3, 1940 and did so until 1942. Thereafter the Home Guard did likewise until 1943. This meant that the Lodge, still operating, was required to seek premises in the canteens of the local foundries as well as the Parish Church Hall to hold meetings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When peace came in 1945 the Lodge held a special Lodge of Sorrow on September 23, 1945. Many returning soldiers attended this event to thank the Lodge for its kindness in a time of conflict.

In 1946 over 120 gentlemen applied to join the Lodge. Clearly this was recognition for all of the good works done by the Lodge in support of fighting troops who were freemasons and non-freemasons alike. Serving soldiers also met comrades who were freemasons and who made a good impression on them.

The 50th Jubilee of the Lodge was marked by a dinner in the Public Hall, Bonnybridge on Saturday, December 23, 1950 when Brother Robert Roy presided as Master.

During the Fifties and Sixties the Lodge went from strength to strength particularly in the “swinging sixties”. Candidates were numerous at this time and the premises were a popular venue for local organisations and members of the public to hire for their use or to enjoy the many organised events such as weekly bingo sessions and dances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bonnybridge St. Helens Parish Church, Bonnyvale Order of the Eastern Star and Bonnybridge Music Club were a few of the organisations enjoying the facilities. This situation continued until 1975 when the Lodge celebrated its 75th Anniversary on Friday, November 14 followed by a dinner in the Bonnybridge Leisure Centre. Brother Peter Leckie presided over the events as Master.

A downturn in fortune was to follow as the number of candidates declined. Despite the Lodge carrying out major improvements in 1982 including constructing a bar and cellar, creating a bar lounge and forming a furniture store the Lodge income continued to decline. Much of this work was financed by a loan from a national brewery company.

Various enthusiastic attempts were made in-house to improve the situation with some success, so much so, that by the time that the Centenary came around in 2000 the Lodge had sufficient funds to enjoy a re-dedication ceremony on Saturday, December 2 followed by a fine dinner in Bonnybridge Primary School. Brother Sandy Thomson was Master of the Lodge at this time. Brother Gerrard led a large deputation from Grand Lodge while the Brother Provincial Grand Master fronted a similar sized deputation from Provincial Grand Lodge.

The Lodge went from strength to strength during the early part of the 21st century leading up to the intended commemoration of 100 years in its present premises on Saturday, September 28.