Freedom of Mind Choir invites people to an afternoon a festive sing along in Camelon
The concert, which is funded by Luminate and the Dementia Inclusive Singing Network, takes place in Camelon Parish Church Hall, in Mansionhouse Road, from 2.30pm to 4.30pm on Wednesday, December 20.
The local choir, who sing together to help promote good mental health for themselves and others, were recently awarded £71,854 from the Scottish Government’s Social Isolation and Loneliness Fund 2023-26 to allow the to continue their activities and record their new album, Music Makes Us Feel Good, which will be sale at the concert.
Since launching as an independent, non-audition community choir in March 2019, with funding support from Creative Scotland, Freedom Of Mind has operated on a “pay what you can afford approach” and offered free to access online and then outdoor sessions during the pandemic until it was possible for indoor sessions to resume. Since last summer, they’ve been providing accessible transport for those members who need it, through Dial-A-Journey.
Kim Edgar, choir music director, said: “We’ve experienced first hand the transformative power for positive change that music and creativity can bring to individuals and communities.
“In particular, our members have told us how their mental well being has improved since joining the choir. We hope more people might join us for our dementia friendly
festive sing-a-long, and discover this for themselves.”
Visit the website for more information about the choir and their upcoming live performances.