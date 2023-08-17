The first dementia friendly drop-in singing sessions organised by the Freedom of Mind Choir will take place on Wednesday, September 6. There will be another one on a more festive note, on Wednesday, December 20.

Both will take place in Camelon Parish Church hall at the corner of Brown Street and Mansionhouse Road from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

People are invited to come along to sing fun, familiar songs and enjoy refreshments at the break.

Two drop-in sessions have been organised by the Freedom of Mind Community Choir which has a new album out. Pic: Michael Gillen

Funding for both sessions comes from Luminate and the Dementia Inclusive Singing Network.

Earlier this year the choir organisers announced it had been awarded £71,854 from The Social Isolation and Loneliness Fund 2023-26, funded by The Scottish Government and managed by Impact Funding Partners.

The choir is also celebrating the launch of its new album, Music Makes Us Feel Good.

Reflecting on the funding Mariot Dallas from the choir said: “We’ve experienced first hand the transformative power for positive change that music and creativity can bring to individuals and communities - and in particular, our members have told us how their mental wellbeing has improved since joining the choir. So it’s heartening to receive such support, which gives us the ability to remove barriers to participation, like cost, and transportation, so that we can bring the joy of group singing to more people living in and near Falkirk.”

Kim Edgar added: “It’s also the perfect time for us to reflect on how much we’ve achieved as a choir over the past few years – the choir is growing, in numbers, and in confidence. We look forward to sharing the buzz of group singing with many more people in the coming months and years.”

With a growing membership who see the mental, physical and social benefits of group singing, the choir are keen to welcome new members aged 18-plus living in or near Falkirk – with a special welcome, and priority places for those with lived experience of mental ill health.