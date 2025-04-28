Freedom of Falkirk for Free Colliers in 30 pictures

Despite the damp conditions, it did not deter the Free Colliers or their many supporters from a parade from the High Street to Callendar house for Saturday’s ceremony.

Falkirk Council agreed last year to grant the honour in recognition of the Free Colliers tireless support for miners and efforts to keep the traditions of their communities alive.

This is the highest honour the local authority can bestow and recognises exceptional service to the community.

The Free Colliers were formed in 1863 in the aftermath of a failed strike led by Redding miner, James Simpson at a time when the defeat meant wages were reduced and conditions even worse.

Similar groups were quickly formed across Scotland but today the founding Free Colliers are the only ones still in existence.

The Free Colliers remain active today and on the first Saturday in August they hold a march through the former mining villages of the Braes, ending at Wallacestone “where the crowds are reminded of the battles of the past and pledges are made to guard against injustice wherever it is found”.

It is known locally as “The Pinkie March” as those taking part link their little fingers as they march the ten mile route through the former pit villages dressed in top hat and tails.

Saturday’s parade saw the members resplendent in their black coats and headgear as they marched down the High Street and into Callendar Park, pinkies linked.

Over the years, the colliers have also been instrumental in campaigning to remember the tragic events of the Redding Pit Disaster of 1923 where 40 men lost their lives.

Every year they stop during their annual march to lay a wreath at the site of the former colliery.

Two years ago, on the 100th anniversary of the tragic loss of life, they held a ceremony to rededicate the newly refurbished memorial.

Following the Freedom ceremony, where Provost Robert Bissett and Grand Master William Allardyce both signed certificates, the Free Colliers thanked everyone who came along to support them on the landmark day.

On Saturday, June 14 a similar parade and ceremony will take place when the Freedom of Falkirk is awarded to the Royal Regiment of Scotland.

