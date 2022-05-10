Free tour of grounds of Kinneil House in Bo'ness

Volunteer guides from the Friends of Kinneil group are running a free guided walking tour around the outside of Kinneil House and Kirk this Saturday, May 14, at 2pm.

They also intend to hold these popular tours every week until further notice.

There is no need to book, just turn up - meet outside Kinneil Museum. The tour will last around an hour, and will feature the history and heritage of Kinneil House and Estate. All ages welcome.

Guided tours will take place around Kinneil House

For more details, please visit the web site at www.kinneil.org.uk and check the Friends of Kinneil Facebook page before arrival, in case of any last-minute cancellation or changes due to adverse weather or other factors.