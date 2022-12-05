Free food packages to support local residents and families in run up to Christmas
A group of kind hearted volunteers will be giving away food packages in Falkirk town centre tomorrow (Tuesday) to help those struggling over the festive period.
By Fiona Dobie
The group of local individuals will be outside the old Burton’s shop on the town’s High Street from around noon, giving away free food packages to those who may need a little help this Christmas due to the ongoing cost of living crisis.
The packs will include a range of items and all allergy and temperature information contained within the pack.
Falkirk Delivers are supporting their efforts to help those in need this Christmas.