Free family fun day returns to Bo'ness Foreshore for a second year

By Fiona Dobie
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 12:00 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2024, 12:02 BST
Everyone is invited to enjoy an afternoon of family fun on Bo’ness Foreshore this weekend.

The Foreshore Fun Day, which proved a huge hit last summer, is back for 2024 organised by BuzzNess.

And the team behind it say this year’s event is even bigger and better than before.

The free event will run from noon until 4pm on Saturday, July 27.

Last year's Foreshore Fun Day, organised by BuzzNess drew in the crowds and it's back this weekend. (Pic: Michael Gillen)Last year's Foreshore Fun Day, organised by BuzzNess drew in the crowds and it's back this weekend. (Pic: Michael Gillen)
Last year's Foreshore Fun Day, organised by BuzzNess drew in the crowds and it's back this weekend. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

A range of activities are lined up including inflatables, beat the goalie, disco, s’mores, games, Wipeout, mini golf and performances from this year’s Bo’ness Children’s Fair presentees.

Organisers hope people will come along and support the event, which promises a great day out for the whole family. Those attending are encouraged to bring their own picnic and make an afternoon of it. A food van will also be on site offering refreshments.

