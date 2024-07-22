Free family fun day returns to Bo'ness Foreshore for a second year
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Foreshore Fun Day, which proved a huge hit last summer, is back for 2024 organised by BuzzNess.
And the team behind it say this year’s event is even bigger and better than before.
The free event will run from noon until 4pm on Saturday, July 27.
A range of activities are lined up including inflatables, beat the goalie, disco, s’mores, games, Wipeout, mini golf and performances from this year’s Bo’ness Children’s Fair presentees.
Organisers hope people will come along and support the event, which promises a great day out for the whole family. Those attending are encouraged to bring their own picnic and make an afternoon of it. A food van will also be on site offering refreshments.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.