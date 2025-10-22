Free event sees care experienced young people and adults gather in Falkirk
The free event – which people can pre-book via Eventbrite – takes place from 3pm to 6pm on Thursday, October 23 at Arnotdale House in Dollar Park and is open to anyone who is care experienced.
Previously known as Care Leavers Week, this national event now encompasses all care experienced young people.
This year, the organising team sent a request to a variety of agencies asking for help to reinstate this much enjoyed and successful event. This was made up from care experienced young people, Falkirk Council colleagues, government agencies, third sector organisations and charity workers.
Falkirk’s Care Experienced Young People requested the event was Western themed with food, music, line dancing, bucking broncos and bouncy castles. There will be first aid demonstrations, a photo booth and various groups involved in supporting the care experienced population hosting games and activities on the day.
Thomas Carlton, who is care-experienced, a social worker, and the Scottish Government’s Promise Implementation Lead will officially open the event.
The finale of the event will take place at the Kelpies in Helix Park, where the world famous 30 metre high sculptures will be illuminated purple to mark the significance of the week and acknowledge Falkirk’s Care Experienced Young People’s care journey.
Councillor Fiona Collie, spokesperson for Health and Social Care said: “Anyone who has experience of care at any point in their life is welcome to attend. It is
designed to be a celebration of what it means to be care-experienced and to show key values such as respect, love and equality.
“It will be the first event in Falkirk since 2018, and we really hope that we see a great turnout on the day.”
The list of contributors/organisers to the event include the Department of Work and Pensions, Skills Development Scotland, Quarriers, Falkirk’s Children’s Rights
Service, Soroptimist Falkirk, Falkirk Employment and Training Unit, Falkirk Champs, Falkirk Throughcare and Aftercare Team, Falkirk Promise, Step Up Support,
Children’s Hearing Panel Members, Cyrenians and Who Cares Scotland will all be represented on the day.