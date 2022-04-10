Free evening sports taster sessions for youngsters in Camelon

The Twilight Sports Pilot Project, organised by Our Place Camelon and Tamfourhill and supported by Camelon Community Sports Hub, begins with two Easter holiday taster sessions.

The first runs from 6pm to 8pm on Tuesday, April 12 in Easter Carmuirs Park and then the following day from 6pm to 8pm on Wednesday, April 13 in Nailer Road Public Park.

John Hosie, Our Place Camelon and Tamfourhill community safety engager, said: “These are free sports sessions for 10 to 16-years-olds and includen football, rugby

One of the Twilight Sports Project taster sessions will take place in Easter Carmuirs Park

and wheel sports delivered by the Falkirk Wheelers, along with environmental improvement and conservation activities provided by The Conservation Volunteers.

"After these two launch events the main programme will run for 16 weeks at four different locations throughout the Camelon and Tamfourhill area. We are grateful to the

Camelon Community Sports Hub and Police Scotland for providing the funding to support this initial pilot programme.

"The idea is to provide sporting and well being activities on Friday evenings at times when young people might be vulnerable to risk taking or being drawn into anti-social behaviour or other community safety concerns.

"The sessions will also provide different sources of youth information and advice services and there will be different community safety partners involved throughout the 16 weeks.”

The full programme for the Twilight Sports Project can be found at the Our Place Camelon and Tamfourhill website.