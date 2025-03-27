Free Easter in Wonderland family craft activities in Falkirk town centre
The Easter in Wonderland programme, hosted by Falkirk Delivers, will see opportunities for families to get creative during the upcoming school holidays.
Craft sessions will take place at the Falkirk Delivers office at 104 High Street, on April 10-12 and April 18-19.
One hour workshops will run between 10am and 3pm each day with the activities on offer aimed at youngsters between the ages of three and 10.
ASN friendly sessions will be available each day at 10am.
Families will be welcomed into a Wonderland themed crafting den where they can take part in a variety of fun Easter activities including creating stained glass Easter eggs; decorating a pot and sowing a plant; making bunny ears and designing and decorating a wooden Easter decoration.
The event, which is free to attend, must be booked in advance and children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.
Stefanie Paterson, from organiser Falkirk Delivers, said: “Easter in Wonderland is a simple way to offer local children some free, creative fun during the school holidays.
"It’s a great opportunity for families to enjoy some time together in the town centre, support local businesses and make the most of what Falkirk has to offer – without having to travel far or spend money.”
The Easter activities are funded by The National Lottery Community Fund and Falkirk town centre businesses via Falkirk Delivers.
To book your free place visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/falkirk-delivers or visit www.falkirkdelivers.com for more information.
