Free display by stunt bike team 3Sixty in Falkirk town centre

Head to Falkirk’s High Street tomorrow and be enthralled by the skills of the 3Sixty bicycle stunt shows.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 13:10 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 13:10 GMT
They take place on November 4 at 11am, 1pm and 3pm on the seating area near the High Street entrance to Trinity Church.

But that’s not all, there will also be stall, face painting and lots of free activities.

The event is being organised by Falkirk Council’s active travel team in partnership with Falkirk Delivers.

It’s a great opportunity to see the exciting bike stunt display 3Sixty’s performers for free.

