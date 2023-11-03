Free display by stunt bike team 3Sixty in Falkirk town centre
Head to Falkirk’s High Street tomorrow and be enthralled by the skills of the 3Sixty bicycle stunt shows.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
They take place on November 4 at 11am, 1pm and 3pm on the seating area near the High Street entrance to Trinity Church.
But that’s not all, there will also be stall, face painting and lots of free activities.
The event is being organised by Falkirk Council’s active travel team in partnership with Falkirk Delivers.
It’s a great opportunity to see the exciting bike stunt display 3Sixty’s performers for free.