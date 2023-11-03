Head to Falkirk’s High Street tomorrow and be enthralled by the skills of the 3Sixty bicycle stunt shows.

They take place on November 4 at 11am, 1pm and 3pm on the seating area near the High Street entrance to Trinity Church.

But that’s not all, there will also be stall, face painting and lots of free activities.

The event is being organised by Falkirk Council’s active travel team in partnership with Falkirk Delivers.