Free deaf awareness event takes place this weekend at Camelon facility

A free awareness event for anyone affected by hearing loss will take place at Forth Valley Sensory Centre (FVSC) this weekend.

The event, which takes placed from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, April 26, at the Redbrae Road, Camelon facility, is open to those directly affected by hearing loss, as well as friends, family members and anyone interested in creating a more inclusive community.

Visitors will be provided with information about FVSC’s services and can benefit from expert advice. They will also have a chance to explore the sensory garden, which will be open throughout the day.

Refreshments will also be available.

The event takes place this weekend at Forth Valley Sensory Centre (Picture: Submitted)

FVSC has supported people with sensory loss and their families who live in central Scotland for more than 15 years, acting as a community hub offering support, advice, practical help, and social opportunities.

The centre has around 20,000 visitors every year and is funded by a mix of statutory funding and donations.

Sandy Gillone, Forth Valley Sensory Centre operations manager, said: “Our event is open to everyone so if you have been experiencing changes in your hearing or you know someone who has, you’ll be able to find out about the help and support that is available.

“It will also be a great opportunity to learn about the challenges faced by the Deaf community and what you can do to help support people overcome these.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Forth Valley Sensory Centre’s goal is to help people with sensory loss to feel less isolated and more supported.

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming our local community on Saturday.”

