Free Colliers will receive Freedom of Falkirk at ceremony in Callendar Park

A ceremony to bestow the Freedom of Falkirk on a charity organisation will take place later this year.

The Sir William Wallace Grand Lodge of Scotland Free Colliers – well known for the annual Pinkie March which takes place in the Braes villages every August – will receive the accolade on Saturday, April 26.

The colliers will gather at Trinity Church in the heart of Falkirk at 10am and then take part in a parade to Callendar Park from 10.30am.

They will have the freedom bestowed on them at a service before enjoying a civic reception in Callendar House.

The Free Colliers prepare to take part in their annual march through the villages of the Braes last August. Pic: Alan Murray

The organisation is the founding and last remaining Free Collier branch in Scotland and the honour is being bestowed in recognition of their tireless support for miners and efforts to keep the traditions of their communities alive.

Baillie Billy Buchanan proposed the honour for the group at a meeting of Falkirk Council last June, saying the group – which was formed in 1863, deserved recognition for supporting miners and their families when the pit was operational, keeping alive the traditions of the mining communities and for their charitable activities in Redding and further afield”.

In the aftermath of a failed strike, the inspiring leadership of Redding miner, James Simpson, led to the formation of the Free Colliers, at a time when the defeat meant wages were reduced and conditions even worse.

Mr Buchanan added: “The new organisation adopted the name of national hero William Wallace as a symbol of their determination to fight for freedom and justice for all.

The Free Colliers marching through the Braes villages. Pic: Alan Murray

“The Redding Colliers inspired a huge wave of support all across Scotland and within a year there were 65 other groups representing miners in every part of the Scottish coalfield.

“At a crucial time before Trade Unions were fully recognised these collier lodges kept the flame of resistance burning in defence of working people.

“Over the following years responsibility for the fight did pass to the unions but the lodges remained to support collier families and help preserve the traditions of mining communities.

“For over 160 years this vital work has continued unbroken with charitable activities of all kinds assisting the Redding community and people much further afield.”

The Free Colliers remain active today and every August they hold a march through the former mining villages of the Braes, ending at Wallacestone “where the crowds are reminded of the battles of the past and pledges are made to guard against injustice wherever it is found”.

It is known locally as “The Pinkie March” as those taking part link their little fingers as they march the ten mile route through the former pit villages dressed in top hat and tails.

Over the years, the colliers have also been instrumental in campaigning to remember the tragic events of the Redding Pit Disaster of 1923 where 40 men lost their lives.

His motion at the time was unanimously supported by all councillors with the ceremony now going ahead.