Free Colliers to receive Freedom of Falkirk this weekend

Free Colliers will march through the heart of Falkirk this weekend to receive recognition for their work in the community.

The Braes organisation will receive the Freedom of Falkirk in a ceremony at Callendar Park on Saturday morning.

The Sir William Wallace Grand Lodge of Scotland Free Colliers – well known for the annual Pinkie March which takes place in the Braes villages every August – are the founding group and the last remaining in the country.

The colliers will gather at Trinity Church in the heart of Falkirk at 10am and then take part in a parade to the park from 10.30am.

The Free Colliers prepare to take part in their annual march through the villages of the Braes in 2024. Pic: Alan Murray

They will have the freedom bestowed on them at a service before enjoying a civic reception in Callendar House.

The honour is being bestowed in recognition of their tireless support for miners and efforts to keep the traditions of their communities alive.

Baillie Billy Buchanan proposed the honour for the group at a meeting of Falkirk Council last June, saying the group – which was formed in 1863, deserved recognition for supporting miners and their families when the pit was operational, keeping alive the traditions of the mining communities and for their charitable activities in Redding and further afield”.

In the aftermath of a failed strike, the inspiring leadership of Redding miner, James Simpson, led to the formation of the Free Colliers, at a time when the defeat meant wages were reduced and conditions even worse.

The Free Colliers march with pinkies linked. Pic: Alan Murray

The parade will take them along the High Street then on to East Bridge Street where they will turn left and briefly head along Corporation Street before turning right on to Eastburn Drive. At the end of Eastburn Drive they will turn right on to Estate Avenue and then left on to Seaton Place making their way to the entrance to Callendar House.

The Free Colliers remain active today and every August they hold a march through the former mining villages of the Braes, ending at Wallacestone “where the crowds are reminded of the battles of the past and pledges are made to guard against injustice wherever it is found”.

It is known locally as “The Pinkie March” as those taking part link their little fingers as they march the ten mile route through the former pit villages dressed in top hat and tails.

Over the years, the colliers have also been instrumental in campaigning to remember the tragic events of the Redding Pit Disaster of 1923 where 40 men lost their lives.

Two years ago, on the 100th anniversary of the tragic loss of life, they held a ceremony to rededicate the newly refurbished memorial.

Five years in the planning, the original stone bearing the names of those who died is incorporated into the new memorial. It is flanked by two statues, one a miner and the other, taken from a photograph from the day of the disaster, of a local woman anxiously waiting at the pit head for news. The statues are the work of sculpture Ruth Davies and sitting behind them are coal hutches with two tall lamp posts towering over the memorial which is enclosed behind a new wall and fencing.