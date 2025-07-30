Free Colliers take to Braes streets for annual Pinkie March

The Free Colliers will follow in the footsteps of their forefathers this weekend when the 162nd Pinkie March takes place through many of the Braes villages.

From noon when the marchers leave their lodge rooms in Reddingmuirhead Community Centre, resplendent in their top hats and tails, the Sir William Wallace Grand Lodge of Scotland Free Colliers will proudly take the ten-mile route that has been followed down through the generations with pinkies linked in a symbolic gesture.

They will make their way along the streets to Redding Cross and the memorial dedicated to the 40 miners who perished in the 1923 disaster, where wreaths will be laid.

From there it will head to The Quoit in Main Street, Redding, then the Tam Bain in Mary Street, Laurieston, before heading up through Westquarter with a stop at the Unity club for a meal.

The Free Colliers march with pinkies linked. Pic: Alan Murray

Next marchers will head to Brightons Masonic Hall and then to Wallacestone where the traditional speeches will take place.

Then it will be back down Wallacestone Brae finishing back at the lodge rooms in the community centre.

Set up in 1863, the Sir William Wallace Grand Lodge of Scotland Free Colliers inspired 65 other lodges of colliers across the Scottish coalfields to be formed, all united in promoting the rights of the working man. However, today only the Redding Free Colliers remain in existence.

Earlier this year, the organisation was granted the Freedom of Falkirk to mark its members tireless support for miners and efforts to keep the traditions of their communities alive.