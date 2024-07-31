Free Colliers Pinkie March through Braes villages this weekend

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 31st Jul 2024, 06:36 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2024, 06:37 BST
The streets of Braes villages will be filled with members of the Sir William Wallace Grand Lodge of Scotland Free Colliers this weekend.

The annual march takes place this Saturday when the Free Colliers will march, decked out in top hat and tails with pinkies linked in a symbolic gesture.

Set up on July 21, 1863 by trade union activist James Simpson, this was the first branch of many throughout Scotland, but is now the only remaining one in the country.

Crowds will turn out to support those taking part as the Free Colliers march behind bands and flag bearers.

Free Colliers will march with pinkies linked this weekend. Pic: Michael GillenFree Colliers will march with pinkies linked this weekend. Pic: Michael Gillen
The march begins at noon at Reddingmuirhead community centre, and the marchers will spend the afternoon travelling over ten miles through the villages of Redding, Westquarter, Brightons, Wallacestone and Laurieston.

Stops along the way will include wreath-laying ceremonies at the site of the Redding pit disaster and also at the memorial.

