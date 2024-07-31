Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The streets of Braes villages will be filled with members of the Sir William Wallace Grand Lodge of Scotland Free Colliers this weekend.

The annual march takes place this Saturday when the Free Colliers will march, decked out in top hat and tails with pinkies linked in a symbolic gesture.

Set up on July 21, 1863 by trade union activist James Simpson, this was the first branch of many throughout Scotland, but is now the only remaining one in the country.

Crowds will turn out to support those taking part as the Free Colliers march behind bands and flag bearers.

Free Colliers will march with pinkies linked this weekend. Pic: Michael Gillen

The march begins at noon at Reddingmuirhead community centre, and the marchers will spend the afternoon travelling over ten miles through the villages of Redding, Westquarter, Brightons, Wallacestone and Laurieston.