Free Colliers Pinkie March 2025 in 46 pictures

This event traditionally takes place on the first Saturday in August when the members of the Sir William Wallace Grand Lodge of Scotland Free Colliers take to the streets of the former mining villages.

Their 2025 march was the 162nd to take place with those taking part following in the footsteps of their forefathers.

Marchers gathered at their lodge rooms in Reddingmuirhead Community Centre, resplendent in their top hats and tails, before setting off on the ten-mile route that has been followed down through the generations with pinkies linked in a symbolic gesture.

They made their way along the streets to Redding Cross and the memorial dedicated to the 40 miners who perished in the 1923 disaster, where wreaths were laid.

From the Free Colliers and accompanying bands headed to The Quoit in Main Street, Redding, then the Tam Bain in Mary Street, Laurieston, before heading up through Westquarter with a stop at the Unity club for a meal.

Next marchers headed to Brightons Masonic Hall and then to Wallacestone where Scottish comedian Bruce Fummey was the main speaker.

Then it was back down Wallacestone Brae finishing back at the lodge rooms in the community centre.

Earlier this year the Free Colliers were granted the Freedom of Falkirk for their work at keeping their traditions alive and supporting their communities.

Work is also underway to make upgrades at the Wallacestone memorial with some groundwork already having taken place but more planned in the next 12 months.

1 . Free Colliers Pinkie March 2025 The Free Colliers march through the Braes villages with pinkies linked. Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

2 . Free Colliers Pinkie March 2025 The Free Colliers ready for their annual procession. Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

3 . Free Colliers Pinkie March 2025 The sun shines on this year's march. Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

4 . Free Colliers Pinkie March 2025 A chance to meet up with fellow Free Colliers. Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales