Free careers advice and support available in Falkirk once again

Skills Development Scotland’s Falkirk office, located in Manor Street, had been closed during much of the pandemic but is now open and ready to help people find the right job for them.

Antonia Kelly, Skill Development Scotland’s Falkirk team leader, said: “We had been closed for quite a while and have recently opened again, so we are looking to make people aware they can come back and access our free services.”

The service does not just wait for people to come forward, this year they are once again contacting around 1500 school leavers in the Falkirk area – which usually takes around two to three months over the summer.

The Skill's Development Scotland office in Manor Street, Falkirk is now open for business again

Antonia said: “We just want to make sure they have a job, college or university place lined up. If they don’t have anything fixed up we can give them support and advice with things like CVs and tell them what kind of jobs are going on the labour market at the moment and what sectors are recruiting.

"We operate a guidance service which helps people think about their strengths and builds their confidence. We also try to give them a back-up plan to put in place if their first choice college or university falls through."

And it is not just school leavers the SDS is looking to help.

"We get a lot of adults coming in,” said Antonia. “They maybe want to change careers or maybe they have been made redundant. We also work with employers who might have a redundancy situation going on – we can go in and help people with their CVs and give them other support to find an alternative job.”

SDS has to have its finger on the pulse of what is going on in the jobs market in the local area.

Anotonia said: “The care sector is absolutely crying out for people just now and there is lots of on the job training available to people in that sector. The hospitality industry is also looking for people as well at the moment.”