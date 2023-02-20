Free advice available on apprenticeships for senior Falkirk high school students
An online webinar will be taking place in the coming weeks to give senior secondary school pupils advice and information on how to successfully apply for apprenticeships.
The event, organised by Skills Development Scotland (SDS), takes place between 6.30pm and 7.30pm on Tuesday, March 7 and Thursday, March 9.
An SDS spokesperson said: “The session will cover Foundation, Modern and Graduate Apprenticeships, as well as a walk through of the apprenticeships.scot website, including how to register for vacancy updates.
"There will also be a panel discussion with an SDS careers adviser, talking about developing a CV and interview tips, an apprentice employer revealing what they look for in applications and in the interview process and the apprentices themselves talk about how they found out about their apprenticeships and their experience of applying and interviewing for them.”
Visit the website for more information on how to register for the free webinar.