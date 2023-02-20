Free advice available on apprenticeships for senior Falkirk high school students

An SDS spokesperson said: “The session will cover Foundation, Modern and Graduate Apprenticeships, as well as a walk through of the apprenticeships.scot website, including how to register for vacancy updates.

"There will also be a panel discussion with an SDS careers adviser, talking about developing a CV and interview tips, an apprentice employer revealing what they look for in applications and in the interview process and the apprentices themselves talk about how they found out about their apprenticeships and their experience of applying and interviewing for them.”