Lewis Fraser, 27, from Falkirk was staying in the Luxor Hotel and Casino and has had no contact with family or friends since the early hours of Saturday, July 22.

The former Forth Valley College student was holidaying alone and was due to fly home on Sunday, July 23 but never made the flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His frantic relatives are desperate for news, saying his phone is now switched off.

Family and friends are appealing for information on Lewis Fraser. Pic: Facebook

Las Vegas police have now listed him as a missing person.

Andrew Moore posted a message on Facebook appealing for any information to help track down Lewis. He wrote: “Lewis Fraser’s last known location was Las Vegas, Nevada around 3.30am Saturday, July 22. He was on a solo trip but has not returned home nor has he been in contact since the early hours of Saturday morning and his phone is now switched off. Any information would be greatly appreciated.”