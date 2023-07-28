News you can trust since 1845
Frantic appeal to trace Falkirk man missing in Las Vegas

The family of a man who has gone missing in Las Vegas have issued a frantic appeal for help to find him.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 28th Jul 2023, 12:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 12:34 BST

Lewis Fraser, 27, from Falkirk was staying in the Luxor Hotel and Casino and has had no contact with family or friends since the early hours of Saturday, July 22.

The former Forth Valley College student was holidaying alone and was due to fly home on Sunday, July 23 but never made the flight.

His frantic relatives are desperate for news, saying his phone is now switched off.

Family and friends are appealing for information on Lewis Fraser. Pic: FacebookFamily and friends are appealing for information on Lewis Fraser. Pic: Facebook
Las Vegas police have now listed him as a missing person.

Andrew Moore posted a message on Facebook appealing for any information to help track down Lewis. He wrote: “Lewis Fraser’s last known location was Las Vegas, Nevada around 3.30am Saturday, July 22. He was on a solo trip but has not returned home nor has he been in contact since the early hours of Saturday morning and his phone is now switched off. Any information would be greatly appreciated.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in Las Vegas quoting reference number LLV230700105723. Email [email protected] or call +1 702 828 2907.

