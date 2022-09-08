Four legged friend found in Falkirk area
Police have been looking after a dog who was wandering around the streets alone and now they are keen to trace the wee fella’s owners.
By James Trimble
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 9:25 am
Updated
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 9:25 am
The dog in question, who looks to be getting on in years, was found on Tuesday night in Carronshore.
Speaking on Wednesday, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “This friendly chap was found last night in the Main Street, Carronshore area. If you know who it belongs to, please call 101 and quote 3884 of September 6.