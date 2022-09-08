News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Four legged friend found in Falkirk area

Police have been looking after a dog who was wandering around the streets alone and now they are keen to trace the wee fella’s owners.

By James Trimble
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 9:25 am
Updated Thursday, 8th September 2022, 9:25 am

The dog in question, who looks to be getting on in years, was found on Tuesday night in Carronshore.

Read More

Read More
Falkirk residents asked for their views on health and social care services

Speaking on Wednesday, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “This friendly chap was found last night in the Main Street, Carronshore area. If you know who it belongs to, please call 101 and quote 3884 of September 6.

The dog was found wandering alone in Carronshore Main Street
FalkirkPolice Scotland