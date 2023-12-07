Four groups praised for improving places and helping people in Falkirk
Age Concern Larbert Gardening Club received a Level 3 Advancing award, while the Denny’s Community Green Initiative earned Level 5 Outstanding status, Gill Park Residents and Tenants Association achieved Level 1 Establishing and Camelon’s Tidy Clean and Green initiative picked up a Level 2 Improving certificate.
The Community Green Initiative also received a Certificate of Distinction, which is presented to groups displaying continuous improvements over a four-year period as
part of the It’s Your Neighbourhood initiative.
The groups received their awards at the Beautiful Scotland and It’s Your Neighbourhood annual seminar and celebration event, which took place virtually on Tuesday, to recognise the passion, commitment, and positive action taken by 208 groups from 27 local authority areas across Scotland to improve their communities for people, climate and nature.
Juliette Camburn, Keep Scotland Beautiful senior community initiatives officer, said: “Our annual celebration of the inspiring efforts of people across Scotland who work
tirelessly to improve their own neighbourhoods and communities is always such a happy event.
“Each and every It’s Your Neighbourhood entrant recognised today has made a lasting contribution, however small or large to combat climate change, restore nature and biodiversity, tackle litter and improve the places they care for.
“I’d like to congratulate and thank all entrants, alongside the 27 volunteers we work with, for all they do to make their community a cleaner, greener and more sustainable place.”