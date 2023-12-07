Four groups praised for improving places and helping people in Falkirk

Environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful has recognised four groups from the Falkirk Council area for their ongoing work to make their communities better.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Age Concern Larbert Gardening Club received a Level 3 Advancing award, while the Denny’s Community Green Initiative earned Level 5 Outstanding status, Gill Park Residents and Tenants Association achieved Level 1 Establishing and Camelon’s Tidy Clean and Green initiative picked up a Level 2 Improving certificate.

The Community Green Initiative also received a Certificate of Distinction, which is presented to groups displaying continuous improvements over a four-year period as

part of the It’s Your Neighbourhood initiative.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tidy Clean and Green initiative saw volunteers take part in an all action litter pick (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The groups received their awards at the Beautiful Scotland and It’s Your Neighbourhood annual seminar and celebration event, which took place virtually on Tuesday, to recognise the passion, commitment, and positive action taken by 208 groups from 27 local authority areas across Scotland to improve their communities for people, climate and nature.

Juliette Camburn, Keep Scotland Beautiful senior community initiatives officer, said: “Our annual celebration of the inspiring efforts of people across Scotland who work

tirelessly to improve their own neighbourhoods and communities is always such a happy event.

“Each and every It’s Your Neighbourhood entrant recognised today has made a lasting contribution, however small or large to combat climate change, restore nature and biodiversity, tackle litter and improve the places they care for.