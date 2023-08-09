Four Falkirk Council projects shortlisted for prestigious local government 'Oscars'

More than 200 applications from across 32 Scottish Councils were submitted to the 2023 awards, which aim to celebrate the very best of Scottish Local Government.

Falkirk Council projects selected for the final are its 24/7 CCTV/Digital Alarms Hub, well being activity in its libraries, the regeneration of Zetland Park, and its pioneering grass management project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn said: "To have one project nominated is a great achievement, so to have four is outstanding and testament to the quality of work

The regeneration of Grangemouth's Zetland Park is one of the projects to make the final shortlist (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

being undertaken by Falkirk Council services to help strengthen local communities.

“Whether its supporting residents directly through the work of our libraries and enhancing our green and open spaces, or indirectly through the adoption of pioneering new digital technology, our services are constantly striving to make a difference in people’s lives.

"This is a great endorsement for Falkirk Council, and everyone involved should be very proud of this achievement."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Shona Morrison, COSLA president and chairperson of the Excellence Awards, said it had been wonderful to hear so many positive and inspiring stories from council teams.

She added: “What really shone through from the entries this year was innovation and creativity at a local level to overcome challenges- and the sheer determination

from Scotland’s councils to simply make people’s lives better at a very challenging time for all.”