Four arrests after Sunday's protests outside Falkirk aslyum hotel

Four people were arrested during the latest protests in Falkirk’s Kemper Avenue at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police Scotland confirmed that officers had made four arrests on Sunday afternoon, however only two had seen people charged.

Hundreds of protesters gathered in the town street for a third time at the weekend as members of the public voiced their concerns over the use of the former Cladhan Hotel by the Home Office as lodgings for asylum seekers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The protest organised by the group Save Our Future and Our Kids Futures was met once again with a counter protest by Stand Up To Racism and Falkirk For All.

The two protests faced each other outside the former hotel in Kemper Avenue on Sunday.

Both sides were separated by police officers and metal barriers on opposite sides of Kemper Avenue.

On Monday, a Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed four people had been arrested.

They said: “Four people have been arrested following a protest on Kemper Avenue in Falkirk on Sunday, September 7, 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A 17-year-old male was arrested in connection with threatening and abusive behaviour and issued with a recorded police warning.

“Two men, both aged 41, were arrested and charged in connection with threatening and abusive behaviour and released on undertakings to appear in court at a later date.

“A 37-year-old woman was also arrested in connection with a separate matter and released without charge.”