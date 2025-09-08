Four arrests after Sunday's protests outside Falkirk aslyum hotel
Police Scotland confirmed that officers had made four arrests on Sunday afternoon, however only two had seen people charged.
Hundreds of protesters gathered in the town street for a third time at the weekend as members of the public voiced their concerns over the use of the former Cladhan Hotel by the Home Office as lodgings for asylum seekers.
The protest organised by the group Save Our Future and Our Kids Futures was met once again with a counter protest by Stand Up To Racism and Falkirk For All.
Both sides were separated by police officers and metal barriers on opposite sides of Kemper Avenue.
On Monday, a Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed four people had been arrested.
They said: “Four people have been arrested following a protest on Kemper Avenue in Falkirk on Sunday, September 7, 2025.
“A 17-year-old male was arrested in connection with threatening and abusive behaviour and issued with a recorded police warning.
“Two men, both aged 41, were arrested and charged in connection with threatening and abusive behaviour and released on undertakings to appear in court at a later date.
“A 37-year-old woman was also arrested in connection with a separate matter and released without charge.”