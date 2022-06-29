Foundation Scotland: Funding now available to groups in Falkirk area

Foundation Scotland, Scotland's community foundation, has announced an extension to the geographic reach of its social investment funding.

The 'Investing in Enterprise Fund’ offers up to a quarter of a million pounds in blended finance to eligible social enterprises, community organisations and charities and will now be available to over 70 per cent of Scotland’s population.

The innovative fund, which launched last year, was previously only available within 13 local authorities. However, from this month this funding model is now being offered to groups working within Falkirk.

Chris Holloway, Head of Social Investment at Foundation Scotland

Chris Holloway, head of social investment at Foundation Scotland, said: "We’ve been keen to reach organisations in Falkirk for some time now so we are thrilled that through the extension of this fund, we will now be able to work with eligible groups across the local area.

“We’ve invested over £12.5 million in 72 organisations across the last ten years. This funding, combined with our dedicated and experienced support, has delivered transformational change. We have enabled socially conscious groups to become more sustainable, grow, and become less reliant on grant funding. It’s a win-win all round, and our impact reporting shows that this funding model works.

“We are encouraging all interested groups to visit our website or contact our team directly to discuss your eligibility. We really look forward to working with organisations operating in the area".

The 'Investing in Enterprise Fund’ offers eligible organisations between £10,000 and £250,000 as a blend of grant and loan finance. Up to 50 per cent of the funding is through a non-repayable grant, with the remainder through a loan.