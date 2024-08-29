Found Footage earns former St Mungo's pupil award nomination in the Young Film Academy Awards 2024
Katie McElroy, who finished S6 at the Merchiston Avenue school before the summer, has been shortlisted in the first ever open submission categories for the Young Film Awards 2024, organised by the Young Film Academy.
Since 1998, the Young Film Academy community has gathered at the British Film Institute on London’s Southbank for the annual awards, which recognise and reward the finest international young filmmaking and screen acting talent.
The awards recognise those between the ages of eight and 18.
However this year to mark the 20th anniversary of the founding of the YFA, they held open submission categories for those aged eight to 13 and 14 to 18.
Katie’s film ‘Found Footage’ is one of three finalists in the open 14-18 category at the awards.
Her film is a found footage thriller about Rhiannon who hires a journalist to help share the story about the disappearance of her sister. The deeper they delve into the mystery, the more nothing appears as it seems.
Katie will attend the awards ceremony at the BFI Southbank this weekend.
