Compared to a decade ago, Falkirk foster carers have seen a 23 per cent real terms decrease in the allowances they receive. Their professional fees are worth 22 per cent less than in 2019.Labour, Conservatives and SNP councillors attended the recent event, held in St Francis Xavier hall, to hear directly from carers about their daily struggles to survive spiralling costs without corresponding raises in council support.Carers presented a list of demands to councillors including recognition for their trade union, the Independent Workers of Great Britain (IWGB), a raise in fees and allowances to meet the actual costs of care, and an increase in car mileage payments from 45p to 60p per mile.The union said whilst imposing real terms cuts on their own carers, Falkirk council continues to spend huge amounts on private fostering agencies. These agencies are costing them on average 75 per cent more per placement compared to in-house care, leading to rapidly increasing costs for the council.Kenny Millard, chair of the IWGB Foster Care Workers branch, said: “It is unacceptable and unsustainable that dedicated professionals providing 24/7 care for the community’s most vulnerable young people are being forced to subsidise the public service they provide. Investing in foster care is an investment in the future of our communities, and the time to make that investment – and sit down to hear carers’ concerns – is now.”