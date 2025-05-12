Forth Valley veterans VE Day 80 event in 24 pics

Veterans Together (Forth Valley) meets every Tuesday from 10-11.30am in the Baptist Church in Weir Street, Falkirk.

It’s an opportunity for former members of the Armed Forces and their families to come together for a chat and spend time with like-minded people.

On Thursday evening they held their gathering in Bainsford Bowling Club were everyone was able to enjoy the refreshments provided, as well as look at the many display boards.

Young members of the Sea and Marine Cadets also attended.

Bill McDonald is chairman of the group and thanking everyone for their support he said: “The VE Day 80 celebrations was our first event and it turned out a great success. A small contingent of the Sea Cadets and Marine Cadets joined us and had a great time speaking to the veterans and looking at the displays, which covered several campaigns that the members had taken part in during their careers.

"Our singer, Louise MacDonald, sang many of the song from the wartime period and had the audience joining in.

"We would like to thank our sponsors for their valued support. A big thank you to Bainsford Bowling Club for allowing us the use of their facilities and to the members and committee for all their efforts to make the event a huge success.

"We are hoping that a few more veterans will come forward and join our group where they will be made very welcome.”

Bill spent 22 years in the Army and was the Superintending Clerk for the 1st Armoured Division when during the First Gulf War, where he was awarded the MBE and a Commander-in- Chief’s Commendation for his service.

