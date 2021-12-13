Forth Valley students walk to highlight campaign against gender-based violence

The group walked from the college’s Falkirk campus, around the Helix Pond in support of the worldwide campaign.

It formed part of the college’s efforts to promote health and wellbeing and was organised jointly by Wai Mun Lee, leisure facilities co-ordinator, Monica Medina, diversity co-ordinator

Monica said: “The walk to the Helix is just one of the many ways we can raise awareness around gender based violence.

White ribbon campaign, Forth Valley College

“Our recent white ribbon stall at the St Andrews day event revealed that GBV is a subject that affects many yet we still find it hard to talk about.

“Taboo subjects only reinforce silence around injustice so let’s get the word out that violence against women happens here and we’re doing something about it.

“Though violence against all genders happens regularly women are three times as likely to be victims.

“This is why White Ribbon Scotland concentrates on men’s influence over other men. By taking this angle it tackles a large chunk of the problem.

Paul Sweeney, who chairs White Ribbon Scotland at Forth Valley College, said: “White Ribbon is the largest effort in the world of men working to end men’s violence against women.

“White Ribbon campaigns to end men’s violence against women. While this is the main focus we are completely against, and encourage people to speak out against, all gender based violence.”

